Disney+ streaming powered by AWS

The Walt Disney Company is leveraging AWS for the global rollout of Disney+, one of the largest online streaming video services in the world having surpassed 100 million subscribers only 16 months after launch in November 2019. AWS is the preferred cloud provider.

Disney+ is expanding its use of AWS’s services to include more than 50 technologies, such as machine learning, database, storage, content delivery, serverless, and analytics. For example, Disney+ uses Amazon Kinesis (a service that makes it easy to collect, process, and analyze real-time, streaming data) and Amazon DynamoDB (AWS’s key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale with built-in encryption and data recovery) to ingest content, metadata, and billions of customer actions each day, which enables viewers to add content to their Watch Lists, and start watching a video and pick it up on a different device, or make recommendations for what to watch next. Disney+ also uses Amazon Timestream (AWS’s serverless, time-series database built for large scale ingestion, storage, and real-time querying of times-series data) to monitor the efficacy of their streaming platform to ensure that users continue to have access to the highest quality video content.





“Disney+ has completely reinvented what’s possible in content delivery by challenging convention and using cloud technology to build a streaming product from scratch that had never been launched and marketed before on such a global scale,” said Joe Inzerillo, executive vice president & CTO, direct-to-consumer, The Walt Disney Company. “AWS has been our preferred cloud provider for years, and its proven global infrastructure and expansive suite of services has contributed meaningfully to the incredible success of Disney+.”