DISH picks Palo Alto Networks to help secure 5G network

DISH Network has selected Palo Alto Networks to help secure its upcoming cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G wireless network.





DISH will leverage Palo Alto Networks for container security, secure network slicing, real-time threat correlation and dynamic security enforcement. DISH will use Palo Alto Networks' industry-first, cloud-native security offering, including the VM-series and CN-series Next-Generation Firewalls, as well as Prisma Cloud. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"As part of our efforts to revolutionize wireless connectivity, it's imperative that we integrate security into our 5G network from the ground up. As a result, we are incorporating innovative, next-generation vendors to provide our network with 5G-native security solutions from day one of deployment," said Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH. "Palo Alto Networks is a leading security provider that excels at safeguarding enterprises, mobile networks and cloud platforms."

"5G promises much more than increased browsing speeds on mobile devices. When built as a secure network, 5G can bring massive business transformation and enable smart supply chains, autonomous transportation, smart manufacturing, mass adoption of the Internet of Things and much more," said Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer, Palo Alto Networks. "This is why we are delighted to help DISH achieve its vision to build a first-of-its-kind, open, secure 5G network."

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com



