DISH picks Nokia for security automation and orchestration

DISH has selected Nokia’s NetGuard solution to assist with securing its Open RAN-based 5G network. This partnership will enable DISH to safeguard 5G network slices, which will be provisioned to support enterprise and wholesale customers.

DISH is deploying NetGuard to support the security orchestration, automation and response capabilities needed to rapidly scale its network and intelligently assess and resolve cyber incidents with minimal manual intervention.

DISH will support new business models with network slicing for both enterprise and wholesale customers. Nokia’s NetGuard security operations enable DISH to efficiently and accurately respond to evolving security threats using automated tools, extended analytics, integrated collaboration processes and an optimized user experience.

Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH, said: “Secure network slicing is a key differentiator of DISH’s 5G network, and as we deliver these capabilities to our customers, we will provide a new level of security for their services. Nokia delivers a suite of security tools needed to help our customers unleash the power of network slicing, giving them the security, speed and control they require for their businesses.”