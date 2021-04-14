Dell looks to spin off its 81% stake in VMware

Dell Technologies announced plans to spin-off its 81% equity ownership interest in VMware, resulting in two independent companies. The sale could occur by the end of the year depending on regulatory matters.

“By spinning off VMware, we expect to drive additional growth opportunities for Dell Technologies as well as VMware, and unlock significant value for stakeholders," said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies. “Both companies will remain important partners, providing Dell Technologies with a differentiated advantage in how we bring solutions to customers. At the same time, Dell Technologies will continue to modernize its core infrastructure and PC businesses and embrace new opportunities through an open ecosystem to grow in hybrid and private cloud, edge and telecom.”

Upon completion of the spin-off, Michael Dell will remain chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies, as well as chairman of the VMware board. Zane Rowe will remain interim CEO of VMware, and the VMware board of directors will remain unchanged.

Dell Technologies and VMware also plan to enter into a commercial agreement that will preserve the companies’ unique and differentiated approaches to the co-development of critical solutions and alignment on sales and marketing activities. VMware will continue to use Dell Financial Services to help its customers finance their digital transformations.





An investor presentation is here: https://investors.delltechnologies.com/static-files/09096f9a-3f71-4059-b7bb-8c38b6a25904a