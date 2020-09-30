DC BLOX begins data center construction in South Carolina

DC BLOX initiated construction of its Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina data center. The data center, designed to Uptime Institute’s Tier III standards, will be the first-of-its-kind multi-tenant data center in South Carolina. The facility will be capable of protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), providing enterprises and government entities throughout South Carolina access to a highly efficient, secure and interconnected data center.





DC BLOX’s Greenville data center is set upon an 8.5-acre campus in the Global Business Park off of Interstate 85. Upon full build-out, the facility will feature six distinct data halls with 54,000 square feet of data center space with a full critical load capable of supporting 18MW of power. The data center will also feature approximately 7,000 square feet of secure storage and shared and dedicated office space.

“With the first Tier III-designed data center now under construction in South Carolina, businesses adopting digital transformation strategies are set to have access to the most reliable and interconnected facility in the State,” comments Mark Masi, Chief Operating Officer of DC BLOX. “Whether it’s a prime location, cloud storage, disaster recovery, or an expanded data center footprint, we are proud to bring this state-of-the-art data center campus to South Carolina. Now, even more companies can leverage reliable and efficient data center services and private, high-speed, low latency network access to cloud providers and applications at scale.”

