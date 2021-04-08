Cradlepoint offers Ruggedized 5G Edge Router

Cradlepoint introduced its new R1900 Ruggedized 5G Edge Router, powered by a Cradlepoint NetCloud subscription service that includes cloud-delivered software, endpoints, training, and support. The R1900 router, which is optimized for in-vehicle networks, is the first product to utilize Cradlepoint's second-generation 5G architecture. It supports nationwide coverage (low-band) and capacity (mid-band) networks at speeds up to 1Gbps as well as gigabit LTE.

The unit delivers full 5G performance, enterprise-class security and SASE support, IoT connectivity with Bluetooth, and edge computing for Microsoft Azure IoT Central or AWS Greengrass environments.

Highlights

WAN: 5G and LTE (CAT20), wireline (via gigabit Ethernet), and a dual modem option

LAN: Simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and 4 gigabit Ethernet ports

BLE: Long-range, low-power Bluetooth 5.1 to support IoT connectivity

GPS: Discrete GNSS location with dead reckoning

WIRED: RS232, USB, and GPIO ports for serial and ODB-II connections

Expandable Connectivity via Managed Accessory Docks

The R1900 design will support all nationwide public safety networks on both LTE and 5G, such as AT&T FirstNet and Verizon Frontline in the US and the Emergency Services Network (ESN) in the UK.

