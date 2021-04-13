CoreSite offers 100G Dedicated AWS Direct Connect service

CoreSite Realty announced upgraded on-net availability of AWS Direct Connect supporting 100 Gbps Dedicated Connections in four key markets – Los Angeles, New York, Northern Virginia, and Santa Clara.

The private high-bandwidth connectivity between AWS and CoreSite’s data centers enables customers to lower operational overhead, while increasing capacity and performance delivered by 100 Gbps connections.

CoreSite says the 100G connection will be particularly beneficial to applications that transfer large-scale datasets, such as for broadcast media distribution, autonomous vehicles, financial services trading and market information systems, and many other enterprises.

“CoreSite now has four of our key communication markets enabled with 100Gbps AWS Direct Connect service, which demonstrates our strength as a leading integration point for hybrid IT,” said Steve Smith, CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are excited to enable these capabilities to our customers and any enterprise looking to modernize their business-critical IT infrastructure. The fact that leading cloud providers like AWS Direct Connect choose to deploy their strategic edge services is another indication that customers can be confident of their strategic decision to choose CoreSite as their data center, interconnection and cloud integration provider.”

https://investors.coresite.com/news-releases/news-release-details/coresite-announces-net-100g-dedicated-aws-direct-connect-now