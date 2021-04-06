CommScope offers Wi-Fi 6 APs for hotels, MDUs, open spaces

CommScope expanded its Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) portfolio with new indoor RUCKUS H550 and outdoor RUCKUS T350 models designed for the hospitality industry and MDUs.

The H550 AP powers the hyper-connected room, enabling hotel, apartment, dormitory and other multi-dwelling unit (MDU) owners and operators. It can be hidden discretely behind or next to cabinets, desks or televisions, providing PoE pass-through for VoIP phones and TVoIP.

The T350 AP delivers high-performance outdoor connectivity in a compact form factor, enabling it to meet the aesthetic requirements of smart spaces, community Wi-Fi installations, airports and other large public venues. In addition to built-in IoT capabilities the T350 includes a USB port to support additional wireless protocols. The T350 is built to handle the harshest outdoor conditions, including extreme temperatures, humidity, wind, salt and fog.

The new APs, like all other RUCKUS APs and switches, serve as data sources for the artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered network analytics capabilities available in RUCKUS Analytics, for use in networks managed by RUCKUS Cloud and SmartZoneOS-based network controllers.

SmartZoneOS powers a family of high-scale physical and virtual network controllers for use by service providers and large enterprises to manage wired and wireless networks. New enhancements to SmartZoneOS include:

Interoperability with Google’s Orion Wifi, which enables network operators to participate in the global cellular offload market;

Native integration of Hotspot 2.0 (including Release 3) and RadSec, which simplifies OpenRoaming operations for service providers, enhances subscriber, guest and visitor convenience and opens new opportunities for roaming-driven revenue;

A re-architected user interface that improves administrator experience through easy navigability, new search and “favorites” functionality, and faster response time; and

Social login functionality, which makes it easier than ever for operators to facilitate a positive guest experience, and an enhanced captive portal that simplifies operations for administrators.



