China’s 21Vianet data center operator upgrades with Juniper routers

21Vianet, the largest carrier-neutral data center service provider in China, has deployed Juniper Networks' MX Series Universal Routing Platforms using segment routing traffic engineering (SR-TE) protocols.

21Vianet operates a network of over 50 data centers in more than 20 cities nationwide where it houses more than 51,000 network cabinets offering over 2000G of port capacity and providing over 1000G of dedicated high-speed cloud access for its ever-growing user base across the world’s second largest economy.

Juniper says 21Vianet's latest upgrade has not just successfully increased the capacity, scale and stability of its network – but also provided the platform for much-improved efficiency and automation via the implementation of SR-TE protocols, allowing 21Vianet to pass on lower operational costs and management workloads to its customers, all while greatly improving the end-user experience. The implementation of the EVPN-MPLS/VXLAN protocol was applied to support application mobility, allowing network administrators to easily migrate applications within and between various data centers, allowing for operational efficiency while optimizing network traffic flow. The application of segment routing protocols has also enabled simplified traffic management across 21Vianet’s multiple network domains, all while fulfilling the demands of increased bandwidth capacity.

“21Vianet has rapidly established itself among the largest and most influential service providers within the IDC industry in China. We are proud to have helped drive that growth and data center development over the years and are honoured to have once again enabled their latest upgrades in support of their accelerated market expansion. We remain committed to our vision of enabling organizations with our experience-first approach toward networking and we are confident that this ever-deepening relationship with 21Vianet can be a continued growth catalyst for the long-term development of the IDC industry across China and beyond.”

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2021/Chinas-Largest-Carrier-Neutral-Data-Center-Service-Provider-21Vianet-Selects-Juniper-Networks-to-Power-Expanded-Interconnected-Data-Center/default.aspx