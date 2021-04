China Mobile Cloud deploys Nokia Nuage

China Mobile Cloud will leverage Nuage Networks' end-to-end SDN solution for nationwide deployment of its public cloud service. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Markus Bochert, President of Nokia Greater China, said: “As China Mobile Cloud’s strategic partner, we’re very honored to be part of China Mobile Cloud’s public cloud deployment. With Nokia’s Nuage SDN portfolio and our customized service, we’re confident to support China Mobile Cloud to pursue its goal in the cloud era.”

Sunil Khandekar, CEO of Nokia’s Nuage Networks, said: “Contributing to this service for the region presents immense opportunity for Nokia with the rapid growth of China Mobile Cloud. We developed the network solution together with customers to ensure it was suitable for China Mobile Cloud’s expansion of its public cloud application. By deploying our SDN solution, China Mobile Cloud’s customers will have the ability to create highly secure and dynamic virtual networks.”





Nokia said it has worked closely with China Mobile Cloud since 2015 — with both China Mobile Cloud’s public and private cloud services running on Nuage’s SDN solution.

Nuage's Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) can support a massive number of virtual machines (VM) and bare metal services (BM) in the same network with full policy control. The flexible architecture also allows direct connectivity between the end points without going through gateways, which can quickly become bottlenecks in a cloud environment.

Nokia’s Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) solution includes an SDN controller, software switch, SDN gateway, firewall, load balancer and VPN, and will provide: