Cerebras appoints CMO as it continues to grow

Cerebras Systems, a start-up developing a Wafer Scale Engine (WSE) chip that contains 1.2 trillion transistors, covers more than 46,225 square millimeters of silicon and contains 400,000 AI optimized compute cores, announced the appointment of Rupal Shah Hollenbeck as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Prior to Cerebras, Hollenbeck served as senior vice president and CMO at Oracle, where she led the marketing transformation strategy for the company, while overseeing global brand and demand generation for all product areas. Previously, she held various senior leadership positions at Intel for more than two decades, most recently serving as Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Sales & Marketing in Intel’s Data Center division. Hollenbeck serves as an Independent Director of Check Point Software Technologies and is a Founding Limited Partner in Neythri Futures Fund, a venture fund dedicated to bringing diversity to the investment ecosystem.

“I am thrilled to join Cerebras’ industry-leading team as they tackle some of society’s most urgent and challenging problems with their groundbreaking CS-1 AI supercomputer,” said Hollenbeck. “I’ve been impressed with Cerebras’ customer traction over the past year, and I look forward to further accelerating this momentum with new global partnerships and customer deployments.”

Over the past year, Cerebras opened new offices in Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada. The company also announced a series of wins for its flagship product, the CS-1, including deployments at Argonne National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC) for its groundbreaking Neocortex AI supercomputer, EPCC, the supercomputing centre at the University of Edinburgh, and pharmaceutical leader GlaxoSmithKline.