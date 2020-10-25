Monday, April 26, 2021

Building a cloud-native, multivendor 5G SA mobile core

 Telenor is building a cloud-native, multivendor 5G Stand Alone (SA) core built on Red Hat OpenShift.

In this video, Hitendra Sonny Soni,  SVP Worldwide Sales & Marketing at Kaloom, talks about Telenor's proof-of-concept trial with Kaloom’s 5G packet core User Plane Function (UPF)  offering.



Video: It takes a Village to Build the Edge

Sunday, October 25, 2020    

The forces of cloud-native containerization are liberating today’s workloads, moving them closer to end-users. But delivering on the promise of the 5G edge will take a village, says Hitendra Sonny Soni, SVP Worldwide Sales, Kaloom. 

This 7-minute video shares key market drivers and requirements to build the edge. Kaloom, working in concert with Red Hat and Intel, offers a Unified Edge Solution.


