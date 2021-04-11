Broadpeak uses AWS Wavelength and 5G for video delivery

Broadpeak, a content delivery network (CDN) provider based in Cesson Sevigne, France, is deploying its advanced CDN technology on AWS Wavelength for streamlined video delivery over the 5G network.

By leveraging Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and AWS Wavelength, Broadpeak’s local cache servers can directly serve the video traffic requested by local 5G devices instead of having the content streamed from a more distant location. The company says its approach allows video service and content providers to dynamically manage and precisely adjust their CDN capacity based on localized spikes in consumer demand.

“Video streaming is soaring, and with the global rollout of 5G infrastructure, the industry needs more efficient methods for video delivery over next-gen mobile networks. As leaders in 5G and cloud video delivery technologies, we’re excited to help pave that path,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “We see MEC as a key enabler for providing a more compelling quality of experience for video streaming over 5G networks. By running our local edge caches on AWS Wavelength, Broadpeak will empower the delivery of immersive experiences, such as 4K video and virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, which are difficult to scale to large audiences today.”

Optimized for MEC applications, AWS Wavelength embeds AWS compute and storage services at the edge of the 5G network so that developers can serve edge computing use cases that require ultra-low latency. By streaming video content from the very edge of the 5G network — closer to end users, Broadpeak’s local cache servers on AWS Wavelength are designed to deliver low-latency, help reduce congestion, and enable video streaming experiences with faster startup times, no rebuffering, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

https://broadpeak.tv/