BridgeComm pushes Free Space Optical to 100 Gbps

BridgeComm will demonstrated its point-to-point free space optical solution operating at speeds beyond 100 Gbps at the Hampton Inn in Sneads Ferry, NC, in conjunction with a global conference April 6-15. The demo is enabled by BridgeComm's extensive work in free space optical technology and Nokia's network equipment and services backed by Nokia Bell Labs.

"We are excited to bring our point-to-point (P2P) technology out of the lab and in front of customers," said Barry Matsumori, BridgeComm CEO. "By incorporating our optical wireless communications with Nokia's industry-leading infrastructure telecommunication tools, we can support the diverse demands for data, speed and security end-users require beyond the reach of fiber and without the compromises of radio communications."

BridgeComm and Nokia will leverage existing commercial technology to design, construct and operate a private wireless network. The largely virtualized network will be based on standardized 3GPP architectures and allow for a cost-efficient yet highly scalable network testbed that will enable rapid experimentation of applications. Each connected private wireless location will

http://bridgecomminc.com/demo_p2p.html