Bell Canada activates 400G wavelength service

Bell Canada launched a commercial 400G wavelength service powered by Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology.

The 400G service is now deployed across major spans of Bell's 17,000 km fiber infrastructure. Bell plans to expand the service across Canada in the coming months.

"Bell 400G wavelength service efficiently delivers the speed and capacity necessary to meet the fast-growing demand of bandwidth-intensive operators moving massive amounts of data and content to the cloud," said Ivan Mihaljevic, Senior Vice President, Wholesale at Bell Canada. "Bell's unparalleled network infrastructure and customer support, coupled with Ciena's market-leading optical wavelength technology, offers major operators here in Canada and internationally the opportunity to scale up easily, efficiently and sustainably with our highly energy efficient 400G capabilities."

"The global shift to 400G is happening and Bell Canada is leading the way by evolving its network to support the insatiable and often unpredictable network demand driven by the cloud, streaming video and more," said Bruce Hembree, Vice President and General Manager for the Americas at Ciena. "With WaveLogic 5 Extreme, Bell can offer new, high bandwidth 400G services to carrier and content provider customers between key points of presence across Canada and into the US."

https://www.bce.ca/news-and-media/releases/show/Bell-Canada-rolls-out-commercial-400G-wavelength-on-fibre-optic-backbone