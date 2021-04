The question of how broadband should be redefined above the current 25/3 (downlink/uplink) threshold is expected to drive subsidy decisions and technology direction in the massive infrastructure bill backed by the Biden administration.

In a blog posting on March 26, Joan March, AT&T's Executive Vice President of Federal Regulatory Relations, argues that key considerations will be whether the future broadband service needs to be symmetric and whether gigabit speeds are practical or even necessary for rural users.

https://www.attpublicpolicy.com/wireless/defining-broadband-for-the-21st-century/