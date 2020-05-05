Arista enhances its CloudVision with automation

Arista introduced its CloudVision 2021 software platform with new automation capabilities designed to improve network agility and streamline enterprise business outcomes.

Arista describes CloudVision as a multi-domain management plane that brings cloud network operations to enterprise customers through a network-wide suite of automation, telemetry, and analytics, bringing consistency across data center, campus wired and wireless, and public cloud use cases.





CloudVision’s existing network configuration management approach delivers streamlined network provisioning through a centralized ‘configlet’ model that leverages configuration inheritance and reuse principles. Building on this, Arista introduces CloudVision Studios: new capabilities for automating configuration workflows within CloudVision and providing a flexible abstraction between the business and the underlying network.

CloudVision 2021 cognitive capabilities include:

New network latency and path selection dashboards - CloudVision can now receive Inband Network Telemetry (INT) data, a standards-based capability for exporting latency and path telemetry and is now available across a suite of Arista’s latest switching platforms. CloudVision then provides the operator with views of network congestion hotspots with an unmatched level of granularity, providing visibility that helps to root-cause network performance problems across campus and data center networks.

Quality of Experience (QoE) Dashboard - In addition to video collaboration tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, CloudVision now supports QoE monitoring for up to 25 applications, including Office 365, Google Workspace, Workday, Salesforce, and other enterprise application suites.

A Performance Dashboard utilizing a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) Engine to deliver client-specific views on the end user experience, including application, radio frequency interference, network, and client-specific analytics such as DNS and DHCP state to provide a unified view of the end user experience and automated remedial action recommendations.

CloudVision’s Radio Frequency (RF) Explorer delivers in-depth, live and historical views across the entire WiFi RF spectrum, delivering a comprehensive tool for monitoring, managing, and proactively troubleshooting RF-related issues.

A suite of additional enhancements, including new dashboards for customizable infrastructure views, an updated events app, additions to the continuous compliance app for expert insights and product lifecycle tracking, and integrations with the Arista TAC knowledge base.

The new CloudVision 2021 feature sets are in customer trials now and will be generally available in Q2 2021.