The newly announced Apple TV 4K connects via 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with MIMO, simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

The device is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip that provides a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing.

Apple TV 4K runs tvOS, offering tight integration with Apple devices and services.

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/04/apple-unveils-the-next-generation-of-apple-tv-4k/