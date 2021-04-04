America's $100 billion broadband surge - Fiber Broadband Association's Gary Bolton

President Biden's American Jobs Plan is calling for a historic investment of $100 billion over 8 years to "bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to every American", including for the more than 35 percent of rural Americans who lack access to broadband at minimally acceptable speeds. The goal is 100% coverage. If approved by Congress, the plan would set off a wave of network construction.

In this interview, Gary Bolton, President, Fiber Broadband Association, shares his insights on the proposal and how it could be carried out.

https://youtu.be/g6bdQHt9bVE

2:42 - Is the $100 billion plan justified? Is there a way to calculate if this figure is warranted?

5:06 - Is there any evidence that communities with fiber broadband get an economic boost from the investment?

8:06 - Will the funding be directed exclusively at the last mile fiber connection or will it also include other necessary upgrades to metro and regional infrastructure?

11:09 - How will the plan be administered? Via the FCC or other government agencies?

15:07 - America values the competitive marketplace. Will there be restrictions or guidelines with this funding as to whether the networks must provide open access to other broadband providers?

17:46 - What does the timeline look like from proposal to legislation to Congressional vote, to actual project funding?

https://youtu.be/g6bdQHt9bVE