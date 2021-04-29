Altibox deploys 800G with Ciena’s Waveserver 5

Altibox, one of the largest regional operators in Norway and Denmark, is utilizing Ciena’s Waveserver 5 coherent optical solution, including its 6500 flexible grid colorless, directionless, contentionless open line system, to create a robust and flexible network for cloud providers, global webscale providers and large enterprises at speeds up to 800G.

Ciena’s coherent optical solution enables Altibox Carrier to support new high bandwidth routes that connect data centers in key digital hubs across Europe, including large cities such as Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Hamburg. With this move, Altibox Carrier is also strengthening its NO-UK submarine cable that spans 670km and connect routes between the Nordics, United Kingdom and US.





Altibox Carrier is deploying Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme and 6500 flexible grid colorless, directionless, contentionless open line system, all managed by Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. The solution helps lay the foundation for a fully adaptive network with a programmable infrastructure that leverages coherent technology innovations and automation to provide higher levels of scale and resilience. Additionally, the openness of Ciena’s coherent optical solution offers network operators complete freedom in choice of technology and consumption models.