Alphawave IP, a start-up offering DSP-based silicon IP building blocks, has filed registration statements for a planned listing on the London Stock Exchange.

In November 2020, Alphawave announced the successful silicon bring up of its TSMC N5 1-112Gbps AlphaCORE100 IP, which a multi-standard DSP PHY that supports the 100G Ethernet, PCIe, CXL and Base Station standards.

The company, which was founded in 2017, is based in Canada and the UK.