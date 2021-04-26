Ajit Pai joins Searchlight Capital Partners

Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has joined Searchlight Capital Partners, a leading global private investment firm, as a Partner.

Pai first joined the FCC as a Commissioner in 2012, after being nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate. In 2017, he was designated Chairman by President Donald Trump and was again confirmed by the Senate.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Pai states: “I am excited to join the Searchlight team and help build on the firm’s demonstrated success in the technology media, and telecommunications sectors, especially with respect to digital infrastructure—an area that is essential to consumers and businesses in the United States and around the world. Searchlight’s flexible investment strategy and partnership-driven approach have distinguished it from its peers, allowing the firm to capitalize on opportunities that provide value for its clients and the companies it invests in. I look forward to joining Eric, Erol, and Oliver, and contributing to the firm’s continued investment efforts.”

Searchlight's current portfolio includes: Bezeq (Israel), Consolidated Communications, EOLO (Italy), Liberty Latin America, Mitel, Rackspace, Unity, Univision, and Ziply Fiber, amongst others.

https://www.searchlightcap.com/