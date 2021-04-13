ADVA showcases 400ZR DCI interoperability with Acacia and Inphi

ADVA demonstrated interoperability between its FSP 3000 DCI open line system (OLS) and QSFP-DD 400ZR modules from Acacia Communications and Inphi Corporation.

The trial, which was conducted over a 120km amplified link, featured 400 Gbps WDM transport using low-power 400ZR pluggable QSFP-DD transceivers from Acacia and Inphi with ADVA’s FSP 3000 DCI OLS. It was carried out under real-world conditions with 400 Gbps channels placed next to the test channels as well as a fully loaded spectrum. To validate three-way line-side interoperability, 400ZR was transmitted from Acacia to Inphi and vice versa. Test results showed that this multi-vendor ecosystem exceeds all OIF 400ZR Implementation Agreement performance metrics. Large-scale DCI network operators now have an easy and cost-effective route to a dynamic, future-proof and open environment.

ADVA said the latest trials using a 120km single-mode fiber show that it exceeds 400ZR performance requirements under fully loaded conditions including 75GHz channel spacing, enabling an aggregate capacity of 26Tbit/s per fiber. ADVA’s DCI OLS and Acacia and Inphi’s QSFP-DD 400ZR modules offer operators a complete and validated solution built on best-of-breed components.

“Today, we’re showing a direct route to open DCI networking using 400ZR. By proving the next-level interoperability of our platform with Acacia and Inphi’s optical interconnect technology, we’re empowering network operators to effortlessly harness the benefits of both 400ZR and open infrastructure. This will be key to reducing cost and complexity in the new breed of high-bandwidth DCI networks,” said Steve Penticost, VP, global business development, ADVA.

“Acacia has a long, proven history of pluggable silicon photonics innovation and has continually driven down the level of power consumption, size and cost of coherent interconnects,” said Tom Williams, VP, marketing, Acacia Communications. “400Gbit/s coherent pluggables enable network operators to support their growing bandwidth demands using power-efficient solutions that offer operational flexibility. By showcasing the interoperability of our high-performance coherent platform in a QSFP form factor with ADVA’s new DCI OLS, we’re giving DCI networks a clear path to a compact and cost-efficient optical layer assembled with best-in-class innovation.”

“ COLORZ II 400ZR enables large cloud operators to connect metro data centers at a fraction of the cost of traditional coherent transport systems and allows switch and router companies to offer the same density for both coherent DWDM and client optics in the same chassis. Interoperable 400ZR solutions allow customers to deploy a validated ecosystem with our innovative low-power, high-performing pluggable solutions and ADVA’s next-generation DCI OLS,” said Josef Berger, AVP, optical interconnect, Inphi.

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210413-adva-showcases-400zr-dci-solution-with-acacia-and-inphi