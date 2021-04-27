ADVA intros outdoor PTP grandmaster clock for 5G fronthaul

ADVA introduced an ultra-compact outdoor PTP grandmaster clock with multi-band GNSS receiver and integrated antenna for delivering nanosecond precision needed for 5G fronthaul and other emerging time-sensitive applications. .

ADVA says its new OSA 5405-MB synchronization device ensures timing accuracy by eliminating the impact of ionospheric delay variation. The multi-band GNSS receiver and integrated antenna enable the OSA 5405-MB to meet PRTC-B accuracy requirements (+/-40nsec) even in challenging conditions. By receiving GNSS signals in two frequency bands and using the differences between them to calculate and compensate for delay variation, the OSA 5405-MB eliminates inaccuracy and ensures ultra-precise synchronization whatever the space weather conditions. It can also work with up to four concurrent GNSS constellations (GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS and BEIDOU), increasing the number of observable satellites in urban canyons.

“Our multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver provides an extremely cost-efficient way to achieve PRTC-B UTC-traceable network timing with the levels of accuracy needed for next-generation use cases. By adding this technology to our versatile, small-form-factor OSA 5405 Series, we’re offering a route to precision synchronization at the network access without significant investment,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “A ruggedized design and minimal visibility make our OSA 5405-MB easy to install in almost any outdoor location. With the power to compensate for ionospheric delay variations and provide resilience against jamming and spoofing, our compact edge solution really is the key to 5G synchronization.”

http://www.adva.com

http://www.oscilloquartz.com