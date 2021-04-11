Achronix samples 7nm Speedster FPGA

Achronix announced sampling of its 7nm Speedster 7t AC7t1500 FPGAs to customers ahead of schedule.

The Speedster7t family targets high bandwidth workloads in AI/ML, 5G infrastructure, networking, computational storage, and test/measurement.

Achronix is leveraging TSMC's 7nm process technology.

The AC7t1500 has been optimized for high bandwidth applications and includes the industry's first 2D network-on-chip (NoC) with more than 20 Tbps of bi-directional bandwidth, 112 Gbps SerDes, PCIe Gen5, 400G Ethernet and 4 Tbps external memory bandwidth with its GDDR6 memory interfaces. The 2D NoC has dedicated high-bandwidth paths across the entire FPGA fabric interconnecting all functional blocks and peripheral I/O to each other and to the FPGA fabric. The 2D NoC eliminates complex routing bottlenecks found in traditional FPGAs and can transmit or receive 512Gbps at each of the 80 nodes across the FPGA yielding greater than 20Tbps of bidirectional bandwidth. The company says this structure simplifies routing and accelerates timing closure, allowing designers to use the available logic and memory resources to create differentiation in their designs.

The new FPGAs also include an array of the new innovative machine learning processors (MLPs) which are ideally suited for the diverse and high-performance workloads required in AI/ML applications. The Speedster7t FPGAs are supported by the Achronix tool suite which includes Synplify Pro synthesis and the ACE place, route, and timing tools.

Engineering samples of the AC7t1500 FPGAs are shipping to customers today. Achronix expects to complete full device validation of the FPGA fabric, hard IP and peripheral interfaces in the second half of 2021 and will begin shipping production devices by the end of 2021.