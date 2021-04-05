5G for 12GHz Coalition lobbies the FCC

A new "5G for 12GHz Coalition" has been established to promote the 500 MHz of available capacity in the12 GHz bandfor 5G.

The group, which is backed by more than 20 prominent public interest groups, trade associations and companies, is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to act swiftly and modernize decades-old rules to allow the critical capacity in the12 GHz spectrum band to be utilized for 5G.

“America has a historic opportunity to immediately unleash the power of the 12 GHz band for 5G, and the members of this Coalition are linking arms to call for much-needed, swift action. This will ensure our nation’s position as a global leader, enhance broadband infrastructure and availability, expand consumer choice, and drive innovation,” said Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS, one of the Coalition’s founding members, and Co-Chair of the Coalition.

5G for 12 GHz includes the following group of diverse founding members: INCOMPAS, Public Knowledge, DISH, Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), RS Access, Open Technology Institute at New America (OTI), Federated Wireless, AtLink, Cambridge Broadband Network Groups (CBNG), Center for Educational Innovations, Center for Rural Strategies, Etheric Networks, GeoLinks, GoLong Wireless, Granite Telecommunications, mmWave Tech, Resound Networks, Rural Wireless Association (RWA), Telnet Worldwide, Tilson, White Cloud, Xiber and X-Lab.

https://5gfor12ghz.com/x