ZTE posts 11.8% growth as infrastructure investments in China surge

ZTE reported operating revenue of RMB101.45 billion (about US$15.6 billion) for 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.8%. Net profit amounted to RMB4.26 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 17.3%, attributable mainly to the relatively substantial growth in net profit for 2019 comprising a one-off income before taxation of RMB2.66 billion from asset disposal during the third quarter of 2019. Basic earnings per share was RMB0.92.

In 2020, ZTE's operating revenue in both domestic and international markets increased year-on-year, with operating revenue in domestic and international markets increased by 16.9% to RMB68.05 billion and 2.7% to RMB33.40 billion respectively.





Some highlights for 2020:

Year-on-year growth in all its three major businesses: operator networks, government and enterprise services and consumer services grew by 11.2% to RMB74.02 billion, 23.1% to RMB11.27 billion and 7.8% to RMB16.16 billion respectively.

Net cash flows from operating activities for 2020 rose to RMB10.23 billion, a year-on-year increase of 37.4%, setting a new record again.

R&D spending amounted to RMB14.80 billion with a year-on-year growth of 17.9%, which was 14.6% as a percentage of operating revenue, 0.8 percentage point higher than that in 2019.

