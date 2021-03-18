Zayo upgrades its fiber network in Vancouver

Zayo announced a significant expansion to its infrastructure in Vancouver, British Columbia with two key projects: a network upgrade to 100G and an increase in the fiber capacity to its existing terrestrial route between Vancouver and Seattle, scheduled for completion by mid-year of 2022.





The upgraded network in the Vancouver area will enable Zayo to support 100G services, including IP Transit and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) services.

The increased fiber capacity Vancouver - Seattle route will better support the region’s growing commercial marketplace, meeting demands for higher speed and increasing volume.

“Our delivery of 100G enabled service capabilities to the Vancouver market and increased capacity for the Vancouver-Seattle technology corridor reflects Zayo’s commitment to building our network based on customer needs,” stated Dennis Kyle, SVP of Zayo Networks, Mountain Region. “We look forward to collaborating with innovative businesses and organizations in the region, helping them drive transformative changes that disrupt the way we live and work.”