Zayo deploys Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 between Dublin and Amsterdam

Zayo announced the deployment of Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) technology between Dublin, Ireland and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

“This deployment demonstrates Zayo’s commitment to adopting innovative technologies that allow us to provide customized, state-of-the art network solutions to our customers,” said Jesper Aagaard, Managing Director of Zayo Europe. “This collaboration with Ciena enhances Zayo’s already extensive coverage throughout Europe and is an important step towards enabling 400G customer interface connectivity in the region.”





“We are pleased to support Zayo in delivering this market leading technology to their customers,” said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Ciena. “The global pandemic has significantly increased bandwidth demands as more organizations migrate business critical applications to the cloud. WL5e is the only technology readily available in the market today capable of supporting up to 800Gb/s transmission over 2x400GE client interfaces.”

