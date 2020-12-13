Xsight secures funding for its 25.6T data center switch with 100G PAM4 SerDes

Xsight Labs, a fabless semiconductor startup based in Tel Aviv, announced the closing of its Series D funding. The round was led by Valor Equity Partners and Atreides Management and was joined by new investor Fidelity Management & Research Company. Existing investors Battery Ventures, Intel Capital, M12 Microsoft’s Venture Fund and Xilinx, increased their investments. Additionally, Accton Technology joined as a new strategic investor. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Xsight Labs’ Series D was significantly oversubscribed and is the largest round ever raised by our group,” said Avigdor Willenz, Xsight Labs’ founding investor. “The completion of this round will help Xsight Labs execute its ambitious vision of delivering end-to-end connectivity solutions for cloud infrastructure.”

“I would like to welcome Fidelity Management & Research Company to the Xsight Labs family and thank all of our investors for their continued support, especially Valor and Atreides for their leading efforts. With this new investment, we are poised to ramp up the X1 family of data center switches and drive exciting new additions to our roadmap,” said Guy Koren, Co-Founder and CEO of Xsight Labs.