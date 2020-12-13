Xsight secures funding for its 25.6T data center switch with 100G PAM4 SerDes

Xsight Labs, a fabless semiconductor startup based in Tel Aviv, announced the closing of its Series D funding. The round was led by Valor Equity Partners and Atreides Management and was joined by new investor Fidelity Management & Research Company. Existing investors Battery Ventures, Intel Capital, M12 Microsoft’s Venture Fund and Xilinx, increased their investments. Additionally, Accton Technology joined as a new strategic investor. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Xsight Labs’ Series D was significantly oversubscribed and is the largest round ever raised by our group,” said Avigdor Willenz, Xsight Labs’ founding investor. “The completion of this round will help Xsight Labs execute its ambitious vision of delivering end-to-end connectivity solutions for cloud infrastructure.”
“I would like to welcome Fidelity Management & Research Company to the Xsight Labs family and thank all of our investors for their continued support, especially Valor and Atreides for their leading efforts. With this new investment, we are poised to ramp up the X1 family of data center switches and drive exciting new additions to our roadmap,” said Guy Koren, Co-Founder and CEO of Xsight Labs.
Xsight Labs samples 25.6T data center switch chip with 100G SerDes
Xsight Labs, a fabless semiconductor start-up based in Israel, emerged from stealth to announce sampling of a 25.6T 32 x 800G data center switch and a 12.8T 32 x 400G data center switch based on 100G PAM4 SerDes.
The company's X1 switch chip, which is now sampling to alpha customers, is fabricated in 7nm silicon.
Some highlights:
- The X1 chip operates at less than 300W for 25.6T and under 200W for 12.8T (for typical data center use cases)
- Built with256 x 100G LR PAM4 SerDes, X1 enables retimer-less design, supporting in-rack DAC connectivity for the 100G ecosystem.
- X1 supports the new 800G optics ecosystem, delivering a 2x improvement in port density vs. 400G optics.
- X1 leverages a fully shared buffer architecture with wire speed in-cast performance for worst-case microburst absorption.
- X1 supports an extensive suite of programmable Dataplane Telemetry that enables visibility into the network for monitoring, troubleshooting and real-time analysis and decision making.
Supports a broad range of switch configurations:
- 25.6T: 256 x 100G, 128 x 200G, 64 x 400G, 32 x 800G
- 12.8T: 256 x 50G, 128 x 100G, 64 x 200G, 32 x 400G, 16 x 800G
“Xsight Labs is the first in the world to sample a monolithic 7nm switch silicon that is on the frontier of the 100G SerDes ecosystem,” said Erez Shaizaf, Xsight Labs’ Co-Founder and Switch General Manager. “It is a true testament to the caliber of engineering talent that we have been able to assemble and we, as a team, are extremely proud of our execution.”
“The X1 family architecture has been built from the ground up to incorporate a unique set of value-added features like Application Optimized Switching, X-PND™, and X-IQ™, enabling customers’ switch deployments to achieve optimized latency and power,” said Gal Malach, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Xsight Labs.
- Xsight Labs was co-founded by Guy Koren (CEO), who previously was CTO of EZchip Technologies (acquired by Mellanox in 2016 for $811M); Erez Shaizaf (GM of Switch Product Line), who previously was Vice President of Silicon at Mellanox and Director of VLSI at EZchip Technologies and Freescale; and Gal Malach (CTO), who previously was previously was Lead Architect and Director of VLSI at Mellanox, through the EZchip Technologies acquisition, where he drove architecture definition and execution.