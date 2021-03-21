Xilinx shrinks its UltraScale+ FPGAs with TSMC's InFO packaging

Xilinx expanded its UltraScale+ portfolio for markets with new applications that require ultra-compact and intelligent edge solutions.

The company's Artix and Zynq UltraScale+ devices are now available in TSMC’s state-of-the-art InFO (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging technology, which is up to 70% smaller than traditional chip-scale packaging.

“Demand for compact, intelligent edge applications is driving the requirement for processing and bandwidth engines to not only provide higher performance, but also new levels of compute density to enable the smallest form factor systems,” said Sumit Shah, senior director, Product Line Management and Marketing at Xilinx. “The new cost-optimized additions to our UltraScale+ portfolio are powerful enhancements that leverage the architecture and production-proven technology of Xilinx’s UltraScale+ FPGAs and MPSoCs, which collectively have been deployed in millions of systems worldwide.”

The Artix UltraScale+ family is built on its production-proven FPGA architecture and is designed for a range of applications including machine vision with advanced sensor technology, high-speed networking, and ultra-compact “8K-ready” video broadcasting.

Artix UltraScale+ devices deliver 16 Gbps transceivers to support emerging and advanced protocols in networking, vision, and video, while also delivering the highest DSP compute in its class.