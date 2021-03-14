WSJ: Facebook drops plans for Hong Kong - U.S. cable

Facebook has withdrawn an application with the FCC for the Hong Kong - Americas (HKA) subsea cable project, which had sought to build a state-of-the-art trans-Pacific system terminating in Hermosa Beach, California, according to the Wall Street Journal. The project might be re-configured to land in Taiwan instead.

Other subsea cable projects to Hong Kong have also been canceled or been forced to change plans due to ongoing political tension with China, including the Pacific Light project

