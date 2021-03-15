Windstream lights up fiber to 60,000 new locations





Kinetic Wholesale by Windstream has added access to 60,000 new locations in the first quarter of 2021 across its 18-state footprint. The company is currently engaged in a multi-year plan, $2 billion initiative to dramatically expand its fiber footprint and gigabit internet service. Kinetic Wholesale fiber broadband access is available in exchanges where Windstream is the incumbent provider.





“As we continue to drive fiber deeper into our network, our cost-effective broadband and ethernet access is now available for our wholesale partners for business customers,” said Jeff Small, Kinetic president. “Through simple provisioning and transparent customer support, our fiber product fits seamlessly into any portfolio.”



