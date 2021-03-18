VMware to acquire Mesh7

VMware agreed to acquire Mesh7, a start-up that developed a contextual API behavior security solution based on Envoy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

VMware said the Mesh7 technology will bring visibility, discovery, and better security to APIs.

Envoy, which is a platform for next-generation security services, offers an open-source Layer 7 proxy designed for large modern service-oriented architectures. Envoy is a foundational component of Tanzu Service Mesh, which provides consistent connectivity and security for microservices across Kubernetes clusters and clouds. Tanzu Service Mesh controls the communication between thousands of application components, enforces security policy and measures performance and other critical functions, regardless of the underlying infrastructure.

Mesh7 is based in Sunnyvale, California.