Virgin Media Business deploys Infinera's XTM in Dublin metro network

Virgin Media Business has deployed Infinera’s XTM Series in its metro network serving Dublin, Ireland, which serves major data centers throughout the region.

Infinera said its XTM Series provides Virgin Media Business with faster deployment speeds and higher metro aggregation capacity, delivering highly secure and extremely fast services to Virgin Media Business’ customers in the financial, healthcare, and government sectors. Data center operators are now able to connect sites with 10G and 100G protected services on a dedicated network ring, bolstering capacity for end users.

Aidan D’Arcy, Director of Business, Virgin Media Ireland said: “The Infinity Ring provides the most available and reliable network service in Dublin, and is the backbone of its critical financial, medical, and government services. With Infinera’s XTM Series on our network, we benefit from a solution that provides highly resilient capacity to enhance our product offerings while lowering our network cost, a savings that we can pass on to our customers.”

“The XTM Series continues to gain momentum throughout Virgin Media Business’ international networks for its ability to deliver on scale, high capacity, and ease of installment and deployment of services for their customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Virgin Media Business’ Infinity Ring network underscores the value the XTM Series can deliver in demanding data center environments.”