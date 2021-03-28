Video: IBM builds a Cloud for Telecommunications

There are several key drivers for why carriers are moving to cloud infrastructures, including the acceleration of edge & 5G services, zero touch service automations, and operational modernization. But can carriers justify the cost of this migration. Bill Lambertson, Vice President, 5G, Edge & Cloud Business, IBM, gives an overview of the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, and why Red Hat OpenShift is a strategic advantage.

