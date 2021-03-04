Video: Charlie Vogt discusses acquisition of RIFT.io

Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS, talks about the network orchestration and software automation capabilities gained through the acquisition of RIFT, a start-up based in Chelmsford, MA.

RIFT.ware is an ETSI-compliant NFV MANO solution and commercial distribution of ETSI Open Source MANO (OSM) that radically simplifies the deployment of multi-vendor VNFs and orchestration of complex, multi-vendor network services in carrier and enterprise clouds.

https://youtu.be/WCCHM6GtyDA

The capabilities will enhance DZS mobile transport, broadband access and connected premises solutions by enabling the development and deployment of end-to-end services, networking and applications – including OpenRAN or vRAN VNFs and CNFs, 5G network slicing, FTTx network orchestration, enterprise oriented universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) or SD-WAN solutions.

Download the 2021 Telco Infrastructure Report here: http://ngi.how/telco-2021