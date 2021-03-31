Verizon to shut off 3G CDMA network on December 31, 2022

Verizon confirmed plans to definitively shut off its 3G CDMA network on December 31, 2022. The company says the date will not be extended again and notes that its final day of operations is months after competitors will have shut down their 3G services.





In 2016, Verizon first announced plans for decommissioning its 3G network by the end of 2020. The deadline was extended so as to minimize potential disruption for customers who had not yet upgraded their phones. Currently, 99% of Verizon customers are using its 4G LTE or 5G service.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/3g-cdma-network-shut-date-set-december-31-2022