Verizon expands fixed 5G Home service to 10 more cities





Verizon is expanding its fixed 5G Home Internet service to 10 more cities including Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE; San Diego, CA; Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Hartford, CT; Kansas City, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.

As it activates its newly acquired C-band spectrum, Verizon anticipates expanding the service to roughly 15 million homes by the end of 2021.

“We continue to lead the industry with ever-expanding broadband and mobility options for our customers, and our new C-band spectrum holdings, in combination with our extensive mmWave spectrum holdings, will only accelerate that for customers,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “5G internet disrupts the current delivery of broadband internet service and provides speed and reliability, possible only because of our winning network combination. That’s 5G Built Right.”

Verizon's 5G Home Internet has no data limits and offers speeds up to 1 Gbps. It is priced at $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month for non-Verizon customers.



