Twilio to invest up to $750 million in Syniverse

Twilio to invest up to $750 million cash in Syniverse and become a significant minority owner of the company. The Carlyle Group, Syniverse’s current majority owner, will maintain its majority interest in Syniverse.

Syniverse, which provides secure networking and connectivity solutions to mobile network operators and enterprises, is one of the largest private IP Packet Exchange (IPX) providers in the world.

Twilio's customer engagement platform provides next-generation communications services for channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email to over 220,000 customer accounts globally. Twilio enables software developers and companies to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service application programming interfaces (APIs).

In addition, Syniverse and Twilio will enter into a wholesale agreement whereby Syniverse will process, route and deliver application-to-person (A2P) messages originating and/or terminating between Twilio’s customers and mobile network operators.

James Attwood, Executive Chairman of Syniverse said, “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Twilio, which we believe will accelerate our next phase of growth as the world’s most connected company. The partnership will provide Syniverse access to Twilio’s extensive enterprise and API services expertise, creating opportunities to continue to build on Syniverse’s highly innovative product portfolio that helps mobile network operators and enterprises make communications better for their customers.”

“Twilio’s vision is to build the world’s leading customer engagement platform. As messaging becomes a preferred way for consumers to communicate with brands, Syniverse helps remove the complexity of the interconnected telecommunications ecosystem, so Twilio can provide best-in-class messaging services to its customers globally,” said Chee Chew, Chief Product Officer at Twilio.