Teramount raises $8 million for silicon photonics

Teramount, a start-up based in Jerusalem announced $8 million in series A funding.

Teramount is developing a Photonic-Plug for connecting optics to silicon using standard semiconductor manufacturing processes and packaging. The company says its technology offers high assembly tolerances that allow for passive alignment processes and enables high volume packaging through standard CMOS assembly lines.

The funding was led by Grove Ventures with participation from Amelia Investments and former executive VP of Intel and company Chairman, David (Dadi) Perlmutter, along with additional private investors.

http://www.teramount.com/