Tenebris plans dark fiber route across Virginia

Tenebris Fiber is working with JLC Infrastructure (JLC), an infrastructure investor and asset management firm, and Diode Ventures, a global turnkey asset development company, to develop a new dark fiber network in northern Virginia.

The project’s first phase is an approximately 75-mile, buried network route through Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, which will provide dark fiber access from the Virginia communities of Ashburn to Manassas.

Tenebris says its full buildout will be an approximately 680-mile regional network that will connect submarine cables landing in Virginia Beach to public and private data centers and network operators situated within “Data Center Alley” in Ashburn.

“Tenebris is pleased to see our vision become reality for this newly created network,” said Sue Hageman, Chief Executive Officer at Tenebris. “It will support the low latency needs with ultra-high-level security infrastructure from Virginia Beach to Ashburn. The hardest aspect of the network will be constructed first, enabling us to reach the new subsea cables in Virginia Beach. The partnership with JLC and Diode will enable the initial growth and future expansions beyond our immediate scope.”

“JLC is very excited for this opportunity to work alongside Diode Ventures and Tenebris Fiber, and provide capital support for this dark fiber project, which promises to bring much-needed capacity to the northern Virginia area,” said Marlon Smith, Managing Director at JLC. “Both Diode and Tenebris have been tremendous partners in the development of this project, and we look forward to continuing our work together and leveraging each team’s expertise as we bring this crucial asset online.”

