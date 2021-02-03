Telxius to offer direct interconnect for Dunant cable at Interxion Paris

Digital Realty's Interxion division signed an agreement with TELXIUS to enable direct interconnection for the Dunant subsea cable at Interxion Paris, France.

Dunant is the first new subsea cable connecting France and the US for the last 15 years.

Interxion's Paris campus is one of the world's leading digital business hubs comprising seven data centres, and is currently undergoing major expansion with the construction of the Interxion Paris Digital Park. Interxion customers in all existing and planned data centres can interconnect seamlessly to Telxius' network capacity on Dunant.

"Ensuring our customers can easily access the services we provide over Dunant is key for us. By extending the Dunant capabilities directly into Interxion in Paris, we make it more efficient and simpler for customers to interconnect onto the system, while at the same time integrating it with the internet highways connecting Paris to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid and Marseille. Telxius also provides direct Marea backhaul capacity from its Derio Communications Hub in Bilbao to Paris, Madrid and Virginia Beach. It means that, in combination with our existing transatlatic capacity on the Marea subsea cable system, Telxius now supports customers with state-of-the-art, diverse routes across the Atlantic," explains Carlos Casado, Head of EMEA Sales, Telxius, Cable Business.

"The next-generation connectivity that Telxius offers to our customers via Dunant will greatly enhance the ability of PlatformDIGITAL® to help enterprises overcome the transatlantic data gravity barriers inhibiting their digital transformation goals. Telxius' ultra-high capacity services, improved communication reliability and faster network performance to the U.S. are now available directly from our Paris digital business hub," says Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director of Interxion France.