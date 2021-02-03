Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Telxius to offer direct interconnect for Dunant cable at Interxion Paris

Wednesday, March 24, 2021  , , ,  

Digital Realty's Interxion division signed an agreement with TELXIUS to enable direct interconnection for the Dunant subsea cable at Interxion Paris, France.

Dunant is the first new subsea cable connecting France and the US for the last 15 years.  

Interxion's Paris campus is one of the world's leading digital business hubs comprising seven data centres, and is currently undergoing major expansion with the construction of the Interxion Paris Digital Park. Interxion customers in all existing and planned data centres can interconnect seamlessly to Telxius' network capacity on Dunant.

"Ensuring our customers can easily access the services we provide over Dunant is key for us. By extending the Dunant capabilities directly into Interxion in Paris, we make it more efficient and simpler for customers to interconnect onto the system, while at the same time integrating it with the internet highways connecting Paris to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid and Marseille. Telxius also provides direct Marea backhaul capacity from its Derio Communications Hub in Bilbao to Paris, Madrid and Virginia Beach. It means that, in combination with our existing transatlatic capacity on the Marea subsea cable system, Telxius now supports customers with state-of-the-art, diverse routes across the Atlantic," explains Carlos Casado, Head of EMEA Sales, Telxius, Cable Business.

"The next-generation connectivity that Telxius offers to our customers via Dunant will greatly enhance the ability of PlatformDIGITAL® to help enterprises overcome the transatlantic data gravity barriers inhibiting their digital transformation goals. Telxius' ultra-high capacity services, improved communication reliability and faster network performance to the U.S. are now available directly from our Paris digital business hub," says Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director of Interxion France.

Google's Dunant subsea cable ready for service with up to 250 Tbps

Wednesday, February 03, 2021    

Google's new Dunant transatlantic submarine cable system has been declared ready for service. Dunant is the first long-haul subsea cable to feature a 12 fiber pair space-division multiplexing (SDM) design, which will enable it to deliver record-breaking capacity of 250 terabits per second (Tbps) across the Atlantic Ocean. Subcom was the prime contractor for the project.SubCom is the first to market using SDM technology to increase cable capacity...

READ MORE

Orange and Telxius to backhaul Google's Dunant transatlantic cable

Tuesday, February 18, 2020    

Orange and Telxius will provide terrestrial backhaul extensions in France and in the US for Google's Dunant submarine cable, which is expected to enter service in late 2020. Under this agreement, Orange and Telxius offer co-location services at their respective Cable Landing Stations in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez (France) and Virginia Beach (US). From its Saint- Hilaire-de-Riez (85) Cable Landing Station, Orange will enable terrestrial connection to...

READ MORE