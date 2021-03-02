Telxius launches fast resolution DNS for Europe and Latin America

Telxius, the neutral telecommunications infrastructure operator with an extensive tower and submarine cable portfolio, launched a new DNS service that is integrated with its Internet Transit and Global Carrier Ethernet services and provides extensive coverage, with communication hubs in Europe and Latin America.

Telxius DNS offers different levels of security and content filtering that adapt to the customers’ needs. It improves security for both service platforms and users, blocking access to malicious sites or those limited by the regulations of a given country.

“Telxius DNS offers extensive coverage in both Europe and Latin America, allowing it to provide high-speed resolution of DNS queries with the minimum latency. It also includes security and content filtering functionalities that can be customized for each customer”, states Carlos Dasi, Telxius Cable CTO.

“Telxius DNS helps us to complete our offer, with a customizable service adapted to the needs of each customer. Thanks to this, our customers will be able to offer end users a faster and more secure web browsing experience”, says Monica Martinez, Telxius Cable Marketing Director.





https://telxius.com/en/telxius-enhances-the-users-web-browsing-experience-with-its-new-dns-service/