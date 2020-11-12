Telstra InfraCo lights up Dark Fibre service in Australia

Telstra InfraCo, the new business unit with the Telstra Group that operates the company's passive and physical infrastructure assets (ducts, fibre, data centres, subsea cables and exchanges) has begun offering a Dark Fibre service for the first time - a significant milestone in Telstra’s T22 transformation.

Fibre optic cables are made up of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of smaller fibre optic strands arranged in pairs. Dark Fibre are pairs that haven’t been ‘lit up’ and can be licensed to organisations that require very high bandwidth.

“With more than 250 pre-defined paths available right now in six state capitals, connected to 68 metro data centres, 78 NBN Points of Interconnect and two cable landing stations, opening up our fixed network to customers in this way is a profound step in unlocking untapped value in our network assets. Available in most capital cities initially, we will soon expand the availability and use cases of Dark Fibre across the nation, beyond just metro locations,” states Telstra InfraCo Fibre Executive Kathryn Jones.

“Dark Fibre is the first of a series of offerings we will bring to the market that will give our customers the capacity, flexibility, security and speed needed to unlock new business opportunities.”

https://www.telstra.com.au/aboutus/media/media-releases/telstra-infraco-dark-fibre