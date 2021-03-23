Synopsys announces PCIe 6.0 solutions

Synopsys introduced its intellectual property solution for PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 technology that includes controller, PHY and verification IP.

The solutions enables early development of PCIe 6.0 system-on-chip (SoC) designs.

Synopsys' DesignWare IP for PCIe 6.0 supports the latest features in the standard specification including, 64 GT/s PAM-4 signaling, FLIT mode and L0p power state. To achieve the lowest latency with maximum throughput for all transfer sizes, the DesignWare Controller for PCI Express 6.0 utilizes a MultiStream architecture, delivering up to 2X the performance of a single-stream design. The Controller, with available 1024-bit architecture, allows designers to achieve 64 GT/s x16 bandwidth while closing timing at 1GHz. In addition, the controller provides optimal flow with multiple data sources and in multi-virtual channel implementations. To facilitate accelerated testbench development with built-in verification plan, sequences and functional coverage, the VC Verification IP for PCIe uses native SystemVerilog/UVM architecture that can be integrated, configured and customized with minimal effort.

"Advanced cloud computing, storage and machine learning applications are transferring significant amounts of data, requiring designers to incorporate the latest high-speed interfaces with minimal latency to meet the bandwidth demands of these systems," said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "With Synopsys' complete DesignWare IP solution for PCI Express 6.0, companies can get an early start on their PCIe 6.0-based designs and leverage Synopsys' proven expertise and established leadership in PCI Express to accelerate their path to silicon success."

The DesignWare Controller and PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 early access are scheduled to be available in Q3 of 2021. The Verification IP for PCIe 6.0 is available now.

https://www.synopsys.com/designware-ip/interface-ip/pci-express/pci-express-6.html