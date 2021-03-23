Synopsys announces PCIe 6.0 solutions

Synopsys introduced its intellectual property solution for PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 technology that includes controller, PHY and verification IP.
The solutions enables early development of PCIe 6.0 system-on-chip (SoC) designs.
"Advanced cloud computing, storage and machine learning applications are transferring significant amounts of data, requiring designers to incorporate the latest high-speed interfaces with minimal latency to meet the bandwidth demands of these systems," said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "With Synopsys' complete DesignWare IP solution for PCI Express 6.0, companies can get an early start on their PCIe 6.0-based designs and leverage Synopsys' proven expertise and established leadership in PCI Express to accelerate their path to silicon success."
The DesignWare Controller and PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 early access are scheduled to be available in Q3 of 2021. The Verification IP for PCIe 6.0 is available now.
https://www.synopsys.com/designware-ip/interface-ip/pci-express/pci-express-6.html