SpaceX launched a further 60 Starlink satellites on Wednesday, March 24 at 4:28 a.m. EDT fromCape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The booster was successfully recovered on a drone ship in the Atlantic.

The mission marked the sixth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously supported the launch of GPS-III Space Vehicle 03, Turksat 5A, and three Starlink missions.