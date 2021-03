Only three days since its last Starlink mission, SpaceX launched a further 60 Starlink satellites on Sunday, March 14 at 6:01 a.m. EDT. The booster landed successfully on a drone ship in the Atlantic.

The mission was the ninth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously supported launch of Crew Dragon Demo-1, RADARSAT Constellation, SXM-7, and five Starlink missions.

It also marks the 77th successful recovery on an orbital class booster by SpaceX.