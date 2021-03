SpaceX launched 60 more Starlink satellites on Thursday, March 11 at 3:13 a.m. EST.

The mission was the sixth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 booster, which previously supported launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and a Starlink mission.

SpaceX announced the expansion of its beta service to Germany and New Zealand. The company is also expanding its beta availability in the UK.