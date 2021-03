Sierra Wireless was hit by a ransomware attack on its internal IT systems on March 20, 2021. The attack has caused the company to halt production at its manufacturing sites. The company’s website and other internal operations have also been disrupted by the attack.

Sierra Wireless is asking its customers and partners for their patience as it seeks to recover. The company has its withdrawn its First Quarter 2021 guidance it provided on February 23, 2021.





